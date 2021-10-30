Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polymetal International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

