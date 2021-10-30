ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

