Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $425.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.69. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total value of $27,559,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 51.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $23,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

