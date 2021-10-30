Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.14.

PERI opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $962.07 million, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

