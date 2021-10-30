AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to C$10.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGFMF. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

Get AGF Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.