BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.92.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$57.56 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$53.63 and a 52 week high of C$67.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.31%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

