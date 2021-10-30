FY2021 EPS Estimates for NCR Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NCR in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. NCR has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

