FY2021 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $5.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 175.52%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 105.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 779,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,610,000 after acquiring an additional 399,552 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $19,504,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 59.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 877,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 328,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.