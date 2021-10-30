CIBC Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANDHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of ANDHF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.