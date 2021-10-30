Piper Sandler Weighs in on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $364.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

