Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $211.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.