Essentra (LON:ESNT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

LON ESNT opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £876.40 million and a PE ratio of 46.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 230.84 ($3.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 338.60 ($4.42).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

