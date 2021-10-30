Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock.

LON:KCT opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £460.46 million and a PE ratio of -17.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kin and Carta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.39 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.12).

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

