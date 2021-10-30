Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock.
LON:KCT opened at GBX 267 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £460.46 million and a PE ratio of -17.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 279.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kin and Carta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.39 ($1.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.12).
Kin and Carta Company Profile
