Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,702 ($35.30) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,712 ($35.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,563.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,471.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

