Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $843.01 million, a PE ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,028 shares of company stock valued at $551,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

