Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

CTRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $77.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

