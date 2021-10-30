CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.44.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$24.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 328.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 95.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

