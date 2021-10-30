Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$87.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s previous close.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.79.

TSE QSR opened at C$70.07 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$67.77 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.25.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0400002 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total value of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

