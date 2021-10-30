North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a growth of 418.0% from the September 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of North American Cannabis stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. North American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get North American Cannabis alerts:

North American Cannabis Company Profile

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc engages in the services to build hemp and cannabis products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.