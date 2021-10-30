FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Trading 5.4% Higher

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.58. 436,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 116,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPFI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,537,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

