AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 409.6% from the September 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.5 days.

OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

