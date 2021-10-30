AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,200 shares, a growth of 409.6% from the September 30th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.5 days.

OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGL Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.55 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

