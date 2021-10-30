Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Increases By 395.8%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 395.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,820,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,880,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DHCA opened at $9.77 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.