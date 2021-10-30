John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.62

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.27. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 86,695 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 90.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

