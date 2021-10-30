Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Shares Up 0.2%

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 14,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 45,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Golden Path Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

