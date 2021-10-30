Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Research analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

