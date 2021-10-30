Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

