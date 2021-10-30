Truist Securiti Comments on CoStar Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CoStar Group by 930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

