Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE WAB opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 132,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,381,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

