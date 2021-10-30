Brokers Offer Predictions for Franklin Electric Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.38 on Friday. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 16.8% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 90,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 154.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 77,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

