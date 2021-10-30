Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

FMNB opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $504.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 249,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,198 shares of company stock worth $241,792. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

