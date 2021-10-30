FY2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Cut by Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.75.

MFC stock opened at C$24.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$46.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$531,266.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

