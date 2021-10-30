Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $107.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $96.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,965.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,604.46 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,831.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,624.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

