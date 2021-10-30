Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.59. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.54 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

