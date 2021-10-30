MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $123.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

MYRG opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

