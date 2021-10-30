Gentherm’s (THRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.
THRM opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
