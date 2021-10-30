Gentherm’s (THRM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

THRM opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

