Analyzing Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) & Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Point has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hongkong Land and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A Five Point 4.01% 0.30% 0.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hongkong Land and Five Point, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hongkong Land and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.32 billion 5.56 $198.00 million N/A N/A Five Point $153.62 million 7.09 -$430,000.00 ($0.01) -736.00

Hongkong Land has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point.

Summary

Five Point beats Hongkong Land on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. The Valencia segment includes community of Valencia being developed in northern Los Angeles County, California, as well as other land historically owned by FPL, including 16,000 acres in Ventura County, California and approximately 500 acres of remnant commercial, residential and open space land in Los Angeles County. The San Francisco segment involves the Candlestick Point and The San Francisco Shipyard communities located on bay front property in the City of San Francisco, California. The Great Park segment refers to the Great Park neighborhoods being developed adjacent to and around the Orange County Great Park, a metropolitan park under construction in Orange County, California. The Commercial segment consists of the Five Point Gateway Campus, an office and research and development campus within the Great Park Neighborhoods, consisting of four newly constructed buildings. The

