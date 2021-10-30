Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

