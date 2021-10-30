Zacks: Brokerages Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.