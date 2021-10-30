Comparing Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group N/A N/A N/A BIT Mining -6.27% -14.90% -10.39%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and BIT Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 25.89%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and BIT Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $27.98 million 18.34 $15.15 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $3.34 million 151.81 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

Gambling.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats BIT Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

