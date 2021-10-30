Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

NYSE KAMN opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $996.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,507,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

