Atlantia’s (ATASY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATASY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale raised Atlantia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantia has an average rating of Hold.

Get Atlantia alerts:

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Atlantia SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the infrastructures and mobility network sectors. It operates through the following segments: Italian Motorways; Overseas Motorways; Italian Airports; Overseas Airports, Abertis Group, and Atlantia and Other Activities. The Italian Motorways segment involves in the management, maintenance, construction, and widening of the Italian motorway operators under concession.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.