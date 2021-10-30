AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.12.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $668.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AAC Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

