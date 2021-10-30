County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $33.34 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 86.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

