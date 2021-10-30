Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $41.47 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.30 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.