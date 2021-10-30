Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $107.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $100.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,530.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.99 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,074.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2,585.83. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,601.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,973.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

