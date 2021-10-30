FY2021 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Wedbush

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $9.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

