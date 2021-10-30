FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $909.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

