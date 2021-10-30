World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $30.93, but opened at $32.00. World Fuel Services shares last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 6,883 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at $473,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

