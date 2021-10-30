Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the first quarter worth about $206,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Yunhong International in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Yunhong International by 66.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yunhong International stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

