Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.